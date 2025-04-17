‘Munjya’ Fame Sharvari Wagh Replaced Kiara Advani In Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’, Read To Know More

Sharvari Wagh created havoc in the industry when she performed an item number in ‘Munjya’. Since then, she has been in constant discussions about one or the other thing. Now, a big update has come to the fore that will make her fans super happy. According to some of the media houses, Sharvari has replaced Kiara Advani in the upcoming project of Ranveer Singh, ‘Don 3’.

There is some new news at this time in the industry regarding the cast of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Don 3’, and it is being said that Sharvari Wagh will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in this film. Let us tell you that recently, Kiara Advani said bye to this film due to her pregnancy, after which there was a lot of discussion about the lead actress of this film.

According to a report, Sharvari Wagh has replaced Kiara, however, no official statement has been issued by the makers or the actress regarding this replacement yet. However, as soon as this news broke in the media, the fans of ‘Munjya’ actress Sharvari got very happy. Let us tell you that earlier, Kiara Advani was going to be seen as the lead actress. And a few days back, the actress shared the news of her pregnancy with fans on social media, and after this, she also backed out of this film.

Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar is directing ‘Don 3’. Earlier, Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s pair has been seen in ‘Don’ and ‘Don 2’. At the same time, now there is a lot of enthusiasm among the fans to see this new pair in ‘Don 3’. But let us be very clear to you that no one from the industry has yet confirmed this news, and who will actually be seen in the film will be revealed later when the shooting for the film commences.