Vipin Sharma Remembers His Late Friend Irrfan Khan After 5 Years of His Demise, Read To Know

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented and loved Bollywood actors. His fans and friends still remember him and share anecdotes related to the actor. Irrfan had a wonderful friendship with Vipin Sharma since the National School of Drama days. However, at that time, they did not meet each other, but when they came to the industry, they became friends forever.

Recently, Vipin talked about Irrfan in an interview and started crying bitterly, remembering him. Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Vipin Sharma gave an interview in which he revealed how he got the news of Irrfan’s death. He also said that he still dreams about Irrfan and misses him a lot. Vipin also mentioned his last meeting with Irrfan and told how the actor had created a different world of his own in the hospital room.

During this, Vipin Sharma said, ‘It is impossible to talk about Irrfan without crying. I had come thinking that I would not get emotional this time. I miss him a lot. You know, I still feel that he will call me. He will say that you did this…this well. I feel that whenever I do something that is going well or has happened well, I wish I could see it. I still dream about him. Not only I, but many people have a relationship with Irrfan. He had some connection on a spiritual level.’

Vipin Sharma said that he dreams about Irrfan before and after his death and said, ‘I had told him once or twice that I had a dream about you, so he used to tell me, it feels good. I used to have many dreams before he passed away, and I have many dreams after he passed away, too. I used to talk to a friend of mine, he said that one day, sit with your eyes closed and tell Irfan to move on. It is possible that we have all stopped him from moving forward in his journey. So I sat with my eyes closed. I prayed that Irfan is fine, now don’t let us stop you, but still, I have dreams about him.’