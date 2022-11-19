Jameela Jamil Praises Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle Bond With Prince Harry; Find Out Why?

Jameela Jamil has some thoughts to share about Meghan Markle. On a Tuesday episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, “Archetypes,” Jameela Jamil appeared and shared her thoughts on how the Duchess handled the backlash.

Jameela Jamil mentioned that it’s just an unfathomable amount of s— that she takes, adding that she cannot believe it. She went ahead to explain that she was appalled that a normal, kind, and civilized woman has been demonized. She told Meghan the way the media calls her out every time shows how afraid they are of her.

The actress mentioned that she is certain that she can not keep this private or whatever. However, her treatment of her is vile, and she feels sorry that Meghan has to deal with it. Jameela added, “It has re-highlighted for us that there is intense unkindness, bigotry, and misogyny in our media.”

Jameela not only praised Meghan Markle for handling things like the queen she is but also stayed optimistic about things changing. She said that she thinks, hopes, and believes that the tides are going to change because so many of them are fighting back.

Listening to such kind words, Meghan Markle thanked Jameela Jamil for fighting back. Jameela also praised the bond Meghan Markle shares with Prince Harry, praising him for always being by her side. Jameela Jamil said that just like Prince Harry, her partner James Blake is an incredible human. She does not think she could have it all if it weren’t for him.

She added that James Blake is someone who protects her and tells her to put down her phone when needed. The actress stated that her husband is her source of strength, much like Prince Harry is to Meghan Markle.

The LGBTQIA+ society members called on Jameela to resign after she served as a judge on HBO Max’s vogueing competition show, “Legendary.” They mentioned the show’s concept was developed and fought for by the LGBTQIA+ community. Jameela Jamil quickly responded by outing herself as queer.