Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni’s Romantic Dance At Krishna Mukherjee’s Sangeet Ceremony Goes Viral; Fans Manifest Jasly’s Wedding

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. They often make appearances together at weddings, parties and other events. They also go for vacations together. Recently, Jasmin and Aly attended actress, Krishna Mukherjee’s pre-wedding ceremony and they set the dance floor on fire with their dance moves.

Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni’s Romantic Dance

On March 13, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin attended their friend Krishna Mukherjee’s sangeet and mehendi. Jasmin was in a golden shimmery sharara set while Aly was in a white-coloured shirt, black pants and a green-coloured jacket. A video has gone viral where Jasmin and Aly can be seen grooving to the Punjabi song Jhaanjar at Krishna’s pre-wedding ceremony. Both looked so great together.

Watch the romantic dance of Aly and Jasmin here.

Fans Shower Love On Jasly

As soon as the video went viral, fans of Jasly showered love on the couple. Many called them ‘hottest and cute couple’ while some manifested their wedding. A fan commented, “Is ko kehta hain dil se dance karna”, while one wrote, “Jasly forever”, another wrote, “Wow! I felt a little dizzy watching this! I love how they love each other!”.

Jasmin And Aly’s Relationship

Jasmin and Aly were good friends before they entered Bigg Boss 14. Fans loved their chemistry on the show. Earlier, they didn’t confirm their relationship but it was inside Bigg Boss house, they confessed their love for each other. Since then they have been going strong in their relationship and shell out major couple goals.

Jasmin And Aly’s Wedding Plans

In most of the interviews, they have said that currently they want to focus on their respective careers. They will get married once they’ve achieved their goals. Post coming out of BB house, they featured together in several music videos.