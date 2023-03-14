Inside Secret: Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana Sets Up A Temple Everywhere They Go 

RRR has created a history by winning the Oscar 2023 for its song ‘Natu-Natu’ in the best original song category. The song is filmed on the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. After winning the biggest award in cinema, the whole team of RRR is busy sharing their Oscar experiences with different media channels. Recently in an interview, Ram Charan has opened about a religious secret of him and his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Ram Charan in the interview revealed that he and his wife set up a small temple at every place they go. The actor believes in getting the blessings of God through building the temple. Also, this ritual helps them in feeling connected to their country.

“Wherever I go, usually my wife and I set up this temple. This ritual just keeps us connected to our energies and India, and it is very important for all of us when we begin our day, thanking and showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here. Not too much, but it is just a few moments and we hit the road.”

The power couple had also set up a small temple in their hotel room in Los Angeles where they had gone to attend Oscars 2023. In the viral pictures of their hotel room, the sculptures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ganesha in an open box can be seen.

Heavy Dress At Oscars 2023

In the same interview, Ram Charan also expressed his pleasure to wear the dress designed by Shantanu and Nikhil’s creation at Oscars night. He said he felt like wearing India in the form of a dress. The dress was a little heavy but the actor feels he is wearing India’s pride on his shoulders, so it is obvious to feel heavy. Ram Charan’s coat had also a Bharat coin embedded on it and the symbol of Bharat was also imposed on the coin. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni also looked stunning in the silk saree which she complimented with a maroon jewelry.

According to reports, the maroon coloured necklace of Upasana was made from 400 carats of rubies and pearls. Well, what’s your thought on the Oscars look and temple ritual of Ram Charan and upasana Kamineni.