Oscars 2023: The Kashmir Files Director Reacts To RRR Song Naatu Naatu Win; Read Viral News!

RRR’s victory at the 95th Academy Awards has brought India back into the spotlight. The country is currently in jubilation as two films won the Oscars award at the 95th Academy Awards. The Elephant Whispers won Finest Documentary Fast Subject, while RRR won Finest Authentic Music for Naatu Naatu.

While everyone appears to be celebrating the victory ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri additionally reacted to the historic win. The director, who has long supported Indian cinema, is happy that a non-Bollywood film won an Oscar.

‘The Kashmir Files’ Director’s Reaction to RRR’s song win

Vivek Agnihotri was disappointed when his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was not selected for the Oscars in 2023. The director is happy that RRR won the award and made India proud, though. Minutes after the significant victory, he posted a message on Twitter congratulating the Naatu Naatu team and the Guneet Monga team from The Elephant Whispers.

The director later expressed his appreciation for the SS Rajamouli film in an interview with ETimes. Vivek is all accolades for the epic work but not without mentioning his film The Kashmir Files. It’s a terrific time for Indian cinema, he stated when discussing India winning the Oscar in 2023.

The director credited his success to his film The Kashmir Files, which attracted a large global audience. This was followed by RRR’s extraordinary popularity, two documentaries, and The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win. He also praised Deepika Padukone for her Oscars presentation of a segment.

Internet Users react to Vivek Agnihotri’s post

Reacting to his post, a user commented, “What happened to your Oscar nomination?” “What about your Oscar?” added another one. One more commented, “I thought Kashmir Files was also nominated.” Someone else pointed out, “Sir #TheKashmirFiles is way above oscars. The reality hurts the world.”

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie received harsh reviews and generated a lot of news coverage. Prakash Raj once referred to ‘The Kashmir Files’ as a pointless movie. Anupam Kher, who performed the movie’s lead part, responded vehemently to Prakash Raj’s remark. The actor responded to the absurd film criticism by saying that individuals must use lies to get through in life.