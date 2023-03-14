Kartik Aaryan Shares Unseen Picture Of Satish Kaushik; Say, ‘A Great Actor’

There is a wave of mourning in the world of entertainment after the sudden demise of actor and director Satish Kaushik, who had a cheerful and vivacious personality. All the celebs of the cinema world are getting emotional remembering the days spent with him and are sharing all the memories and things related to him on social media.

Recently Javed Akhtar had posted an emotional post for Satish. Now Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has also remembered Satish by sharing a post on social media and described him as the best landlord.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared an unseen picture of Satish on his Instagram stories. In this picture, the actor is seen standing in a room and is seen smiling. Sharing this picture, Kartik wrote in the caption, ‘A great actor, a great human being and the best landlord I had during my struggling days in the city.’

Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn . pic.twitter.com/s1dUUlBlQy — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 9, 2023

Before Kartik Aaryan, lyricist Javed Akhtar also remembered Satish while posting an emotional post. Javed had tweeted, ‘The one who used to wake up gatherings, the one who used to make friends laugh, what happened to him today or did he sleep under a blanket of fire in the evening.’

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik said goodbye to the world on March 8 at the age of 66. During this, he attended a Holi party with his close friends at a private farm house in Delhi, the last video of which went viral on social media.

After this suddenly his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital, but he could not be saved and he said goodbye to this world. At the same time, he was cremated in Mumbai. Now celebs and fans are sharing all the pictures and videos related to the actor on social media.