Jasmin Bhasin’s Sizzling Avatar In Saree Is Melting Everyone’s Hearts; Netizen Says “Aly Toh Gaya Kaam Se”

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular T.V actress and social media influencer of today’s times. Be it her roleplay in Punjabi songs or her performance in the reality show, she tops them all with her unfiltered nature. Currently, Jasmin is enjoying her fame and is very active on the Instagram as well.

The reels and pictures that she posts, receives good amount of likes and views, as she’s loved by many. Recently, she posted the pictures of her latest traditional look, making everyone fell in love with her.

Jasmin was seen wearing a green-silver saree with a side slit, and a designer cut-sleeve blouse. She looked phenomenal and opted for hot pink lipstick and minimal face make-up.

She completed her look with traditional stud earrings, bangles and open hair. Post of Jasmine’s hot traditional avatar received more than 3 lakh likes, setting new styling goals for all the fashion lovers.

Jasmin looked extremely flawless and beautiful, due to which fans showered her post with a lot of love and appreciation. A netizen commented “Aly toh gaya kaam se” sarcastically saying that her boyfriend Aly’s heart will be melted after seeing her beauty. Many young girls were also seen loving her pictures saying ” Jasmin giving new fashion ideas for upcoming wedding season”.

Many fans also called her “new fashion icon in the town” appreciating Jasmin’s styling game. Talking about the details, Jasmin completed her look with black nails, diamond studded ring and traditional hand bag.