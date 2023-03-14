Karishma Kapoor Meets Ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor For Their Son’s Birthday, Netizens Says ‘Itna Torture Hone K Baad Bhi Milna’

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor have been noticed collectively after a long time as they came collectively to celebrate their youngsters Kiaan And Samaira’s birthdays.

Through the years, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has garnered a massive fanbase. Even after taking a break from the entertainment enterprise and constructing a stunning circle of relatives, she is still one of the maximum sought-after diva’s in India. The actress became currently noticed via the paparazzi, along with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor, his present day spouse Priya Sachdev and their son Azarias Kapoor.

The ex-couple came together after a long term to have fun the birthdays of their children Samaira, who grew to become 18, and Kiaan, who grew to become thirteen.

The family of five opted for informal apparel as they had been seen coming into a eating place. While Karisma opted for a relaxed the white t-shirt and black pants, Kiaan turned into seen in a crimson jersey. Sanjay and his spouse Priya twinned in dark garments.

But, netizens have been quick to react to this abnormal date. They recalled the time whilst Karisma had accused Sanjay of physical abuse, mercilessly beating her on honeymoon while she refused to sleep with one in every of his friends. One fan wrote, “Itna torture hone ke baad bhi milna.” Another one wrote, “Yeh wahi husband hai na jo karishma ko apne dost ke saath sone ko force krta tha, read it on google.”

For the unversed, Karisma got married to Sanjay, a Delhi-based totally businessman in 2003. The couple became proud dad and mom to their daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. But they separated in 2016. Even as the real motive in the back of their divorce is yet to be recognised, over time, all through media interactions, the actress has spread out about emotional and intellectual abuse she needed to go through while living with Kapur and his family.

At the work the front, the actress is busy taking pictures for her next net-collection Brown, based totally on Abheek Barua’s 2016 e-book town of loss of life. She also has homicide Mubarak, starring Sara Ali Khan and directed by means of Homi Adajania.