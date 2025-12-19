Javed Akhtar Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Controversy, Demands Apology to Muslim Woman Doctor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has landed in the middle of a major controversy after a video from a recent public event went viral on social media. The incident, which involved the Chief Minister allegedly trying to remove a woman’s hijab, has triggered sharp reactions across political and social circles. Several celebrities have spoken out against the act, with renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar strongly condemning Nitish Kumar’s behavior.

The incident took place during a government event where Nitish Kumar was distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors. When a Muslim woman doctor stepped forward to receive her letter, the Chief Minister reportedly asked, “What is this?” and attempted to remove her hijab. The moment was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and debate.

Many social media users and political commentators criticized the act, calling it inappropriate and disrespectful, especially in a public and official setting. Reacting to the controversy, Javed Akhtar took to his X account to express his anger. While reiterating his long-standing opposition to the traditional concept of purdah, he made it clear that this does not justify Nitish Kumar’s actions.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “Anyone who knows me even a little knows how much I am against the purdah tradition, but this absolutely does not mean that I accept in any way the behavior of Nitish Kumar towards a Muslim woman doctor. Nitish Kumar should unconditionally apologize to that woman.” His statement has been widely shared and praised by many for drawing a clear line between personal ideology and respect for individual choice and dignity.

Javed Akhtar’s reaction has gained special attention because an earlier statement of his supporting Nitish Kumar had gone viral amid the hijab controversy. This led some users to question his stance. However, his latest remarks make it clear that despite his ideological opposition to purdah, he strongly condemns any forced or disrespectful behavior toward women.