“She Didn’t Respond”, Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence on Tanya Mittal’s Absence From His Birthday Bash

TV actor Gaurav Khanna, who recently lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 19, has finally addressed the buzz surrounding Tanya Mittal’s absence from his post-win birthday celebration. Gaurav celebrated his birthday on December 11 in grand style, just days after winning the reality show, and the party was attended by several Bigg Boss co-contestants. However, Tanya’s absence caught everyone’s attention and soon became a topic of discussion on social media.

Putting all speculations to rest, Gaurav Khanna spoke openly about the matter in an interview with one of the media houses. He clarified that Tanya Mittal was indeed invited to the party but chose not to respond. “Tanya was also invited, but I didn’t receive any message from her. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t care, because it’s just a show, and people will say a thousand things. I have that much maturity. I invited everyone. I invited them personally,” said Gaurav.

The actor’s calm and composed response has impressed fans, who praised him for handling the situation with maturity after the intense Bigg Boss journey. During the same conversation, Gaurav also spoke about Farhana Bhatt, another Bigg Boss 19 contestant, who couldn’t make it to the party. Clearing any possible misunderstandings, he revealed that Farhana had informed him in advance.

Gaurav said, “I invited Farhana, and I even received a message from her saying that she had an appointment with a skin doctor, so she couldn’t come. I have her message”. This statement made it clear that there was no bad blood involved and that her absence was purely due to prior commitments. Earlier, when media questioned Tanya Mittal about skipping Gaurav Khanna’s party, she had told a portal that Gaurav didn’t trust her words, and therefore she felt there was no point in attending his celebration.

Her statement had sparked debates among fans, with many taking sides and speculating about unresolved tensions between the two Bigg Boss contestants. Since stepping out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal has remained in the limelight. She has been giving fans a peek into her lavish lifestyle by sharing glimpses of her house in Gwalior. From showcasing her factory to revealing a kitchen with an elevator, Tanya has been grabbing eyeballs with her Instagram updates.