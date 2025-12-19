Karan Johar Captures Kareena Kapoor Enjoying Samosas at Taimur’s School Function, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan recently grabbed headlines for a fun and relatable moment at her son Taimur Ali Khan’s school annual day function. The event took place at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and several Bollywood celebrities were in attendance. However, it was Kareena happily enjoying samosas that became the highlight of the evening. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who also attended the event to support his children Yash and Roohi, filmed Kareena while she was indulging in samosas and shared the video on his Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Seen Enjoying Samosas

In the clip, Karan can be heard teasing Kareena about ditching her diet plans. He says in the video, “Look what Kareena Kapoor is doing at the school function… eating samosas. This is for all those people who think she’s on a diet.” To this, Kareena instantly replies, “No, I’m not.” Karan then adds, “Look what she’s eating. A big samosa. I’m so proud of you, Bebo. I’m so proud of you. You’re my carb doll. I love it.”

Kareena Kapoor

Also Read: “You Can’t Be Away From Home”, After Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte Backs Fixed Working Hours for New Mothers in Bollywood

Kareena gives him a sharp, playful look and then continues enjoying her samosa with a smile. Her candid expressions and carefree attitude instantly won hearts on social media. While Kareena was the center of the video, many viewers couldn’t help but notice Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira, who was sitting beside her aunt. Samaira was seen laughing cheerfully at something off-camera, and her charming presence quickly caught people’s attention.

Kareena Kapoor

One user commented, “Karisma’s daughter looks so cute on the side.” Another wrote, “Very beautiful.” Karisma Kapoor was also present at the event, supporting her family and enjoying the celebrations. As expected, the video sparked a wave of reactions online. While many fans loved Kareena’s relatable moment, others couldn’t resist making jokes about her samosa indulgence.

Kareena Kapoor

Despite the trolling, most fans found the moment refreshing and praised Kareena for being unapologetically herself. Apart from Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, the annual day function saw the presence of several Bollywood bigwigs. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan. Karan Johar was also there, proudly supporting his kids.