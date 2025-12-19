“You Can’t Be Away From Home”, After Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte Backs Fixed Working Hours for New Mothers in Bollywood

The debate around working hours for female actors after motherhood continues to gain momentum in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone’s reported demand for an 8-hour shift sparked widespread discussion in the film industry, another prominent actress has now openly supported the cause. Radhika Apte, who recently celebrated her daughter’s first birthday, has added her voice to the ongoing conversation, stressing the urgent need for structured and humane working hours.

Over the past few months, the issue of long and exhausting work schedules for actresses, especially new mothers has been under intense scrutiny. The discussion reportedly began when Deepika Padukone allegedly asked for an 8-hour workday for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. Soon after, reports emerged that she was dropped from the project, further intensifying the debate around work-life balance in Bollywood.

While opinions have remained divided, many industry insiders and fans believe the conversation was long overdue. Now, actress Radhika Apte has publicly expressed her support, saying she is glad that the issue is finally being discussed openly. In an interview with one of the media houses, Radhika shared her perspective on how film schedules often stretch far beyond what is officially stated.

She said, “I won’t be able to work unless the makers agree to a 12-hour shift. By 12 hours, I mean the entire shift, including makeup and hairstyling. Otherwise, we are actually working 16 hours.” Radhika explained that actors often spend 14 hours on set, including makeup and other preparations, followed by at least 1 to 1.5 hours of travel, making the workday extremely long and exhausting.

Highlighting the struggles faced by working mothers, Radhika emphasized the importance of fixed schedules. “You can’t be away from home for 16 hours, otherwise you will never be able to see your child,” she said. The actress also pointed out that actors often don’t get weekends off, and sometimes don’t even get proper lunch breaks, making the situation even more difficult for new mothers.