“Heard Ronaldo?”, Gaurav Khanna Trolled For His High Traffic Comment After YouTube Channel Gets Terminated Hours After Launch

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently took a new step in his digital journey by launching his own YouTube channel. Soon after creating the channel, the popular TV actor uploaded a video sharing his entire Bigg Boss 19 journey, which quickly started gaining traction. However, within just a few hours, fans were shocked to discover that both the video and the YouTube channel were taken down.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Deleted

The sudden termination sparked curiosity and speculation online. Now, Gaurav Khanna has finally broken his silence on the issue, but his explanation has unexpectedly landed him in the middle of online trolling. In a recent interview, Gaurav spoke openly about what might have gone wrong with his YouTube channel. While admitting that he doesn’t know the exact reason, he hinted that heavy traffic could be responsible.

Gaurav Khanna

Also Read: Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Welcomes Second Baby Boy, Gives Birth After Water Breaks Before Shoot

Gaurav said, “It was going well. It’s blocked right now, I don’t know what happened. Maybe there was too much traffic in a single day. Google has done something. I don’t know. It will be fine in two days. I’m not giving up on my work. I’m making vlogs in the meantime. I’ll post them when it’s back up.” While the actor remained optimistic and assured fans that he would continue creating content, his too much traffic remark didn’t sit well with a section of social media users.

Gaurav Khanna

Soon after his statement went viral, several users began mocking Gaurav Khanna online, comparing his YouTube numbers to global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. One user commented, “Have you heard of Ronaldo? He got 70 million views in a single day.” Another wrote, “Too much traffic at 50K? Have you heard of Ronaldo?” A third user took a dig at his Bigg Boss win, saying, “It seems the BB makers and Salman didn’t support him there either.”

Gaurav Khanna

Some went a step further and accused Gaurav of allegedly inflating views. One comment read, “His PR used bots. He thought it was like X and Instagram, where he could do anything.” These comments quickly went viral, turning Gaurav’s YouTube setback into a trending topic of discussion. Despite the trolling, Gaurav Khanna’s fans strongly defended him. Many believe that the channel might have been mass-reported or flagged by haters, leading to its removal.