Saumya Tandon Opens Up On Her Role In Dhurandhar, Calls Working With Akshaye Khanna a “Dream Come True”

Director Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar continues its phenomenal run at the box office. Since its release, the film has shattered records by earning a staggering ₹674.5 crore worldwide, including ₹524.5 crore from the Indian box office alone. As the film enjoys massive success, actress Saumya Tandon has looked back fondly at her shooting days and shared heartfelt memories of working with Akshaye Khanna.

Saumya Tandon on Her Role in Dhurandhar

In Dhurandhar, Saumya Tandon plays the wife of dreaded dacoit Rehman, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. Celebrating the film’s success, the actress shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, each reflecting a different phase of her journey on the film. In the first two photos, Saumya is seen shooting an intense scene with Akshaye Khanna inside Rehman’s grand mansion. Sharing the pictures, she revealed that although they didn’t interact much off-camera, everything changed the moment the camera started rolling.

Describing her first day on set, Saumya wrote that the scene was shot in Amritsar in November last year, and she was filled with both nervousness and excitement. “This was the first scene of the film that I shot in Amritsar, where we see Rehman Dacoit’s mansion. It was November last year, and I was feeling both nervous and excited. My first morning shot was with Akshaye, where he was lighting a cigarette and I was instigating him to take revenge.”

She further praised Akshaye Khanna’s acting brilliance, calling him a true artist. “We didn’t get much time to talk, but as soon as the camera was on, there was an instant connection. I truly feel that our chemistry is great. Getting a co-actor like him is a dream come true… such a pure artist, from whom there is so much to learn.” Saumya also addressed reports claiming that she slapped Akshaye Khanna multiple times during the shoot.

Some media reports suggested she slapped him seven times to make the scene look realistic. However, the actress clarified that no such incident occurred. She revealed that director Aditya Dhar wanted the scene to look completely authentic, and she did put in a lot of effort, but the scene was completed in a single take, without any repeated slaps. Apart from performances, Saumya Tandon also applauded the film’s art and production design.