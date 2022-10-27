JDJ 10: ‘Oscar Dene Wale Ho?’ Shilpa Shinde Slam Judges Over Their Unreal Expectations!

The dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 has been garnering good numbers since its inception. The interesting lot of participants has made it even more engaging to watch. Contestants are putting their best foot forward to stay in the competition.

But recently, we saw Nia Sharma, who usually gets good numbers, scoring low for her act on Goddess Kali. The judging panel that including Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi felt that her act lacked dance and she needs to improve in the coming weeks. Though Sharma got a little disheartened by the views judges had for her performance, she started to bounce back stronger.

Now, this entire episode has not gone down well with Nia’s good friend and eliminated contestant of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, Shilpa Shinde. Taking to her Instagram, Shinde has schooled judges for marking Nia low. She slammed judges for having unreal expectations from participants, most of whom are from acting backgrounds.

In the video, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress began by saying in Hindi, “I saw Nia’s performance on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The marks that she got and the judgement that she received makes me question the judges as to what are they really looking for. It is an entertainment-based show and should be taken in that stride. Karan Johar will not give a film to Nia or they will not give Oscar award to the winner. It’s a three-minute act and they should consider what the celebrity contestants go through to deliver that act before passing judgements. I saw Rubina’s video on Instagram where she got hurt. Anything can happen while performing these acts and people should consider the hard work that contestants are putting into their acts”.

Furthermore, Shilpa said that Johar doesn’t know how to dance, so he should refrain from going on that aspect of performances. Rather, he should focus on costume, make-up and setup of an act. Shilpa also questioned Madhuri for her comment, “Nia goes wrong when she gets emotional in her performances.” She said that an actress like Madhuri Dixit shouldn’t have said that because as artists, we tend to become more expressive. Talking about Nora, Shilpa stated, “Aap Hindi Channel ke panel par baithe ho, thoda Hindi aap bhi seekh kar aao.”

Besides Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra have also been eliminated from the show. Contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Nishant Bhatt, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha and Paras Kalnawat are still in the race to win the trophy.