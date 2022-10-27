Rihanna is set to make a long-awaited comeback, Rihanna’s song will be featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Single is Rihanna’s first new solo music in six years.

The eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only weeks away from release, and the sequel’s latest tease has fans in a frenzy.

Rumours have circulated for some time that Grammy Award-winner Rihanna will contribute some original music to the new film, with a report last week revealing she may have performed two songs for the film. Marvel Studios has now added fuel to the fire by releasing a new teaser that appears to be teasing new Rihanna music.

Rumours have been circulating for a few days that Rihanna will be releasing a new single as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Marvel Studios has now confirmed that RiRi is indeed working on a song, and if reports are to be believed, the song will be released this weekend.

In an Instagram post, the international studio teased the song’s release on Wednesday (IST). Marvel released an audio-free video in which the letter ‘R’ appeared on the screen. The post also included the date October 28, 2022, confirming the track’s release date.

While fans jumped to the conclusion that they were implying Rihanna’s track in the film, the singer fueled speculation by dropping the emojis, in the comments section of the post.

So far, two trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also known as Black Panther 2, have been released, teasing life after King T’Challa’s death as well as a few new faces making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

The most recent trailer showed Wakanda praying and hosting a special ceremony in memory of King T’Challa. While the trailer began with a look back, it ended with a look forward. Although it is only a brief glimpse, it appears that Shuri is donning the Black Panther suit and will be seen taking the lead when things go wrong in Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, hits theatres on November 11.