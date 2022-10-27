Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Did Not Break Surrogacy Laws: Tamil Nadu Government

According to an investigation organized by the government of Tamil Nadu, Nayantara and Vignesh Sivan did not violate Indian surrogacy laws. The actor-director couple gave birth to twins Uyir and Ulagham via surrogacy earlier this month, and with commercial surrogacy banned in India in January, many are questioning the legality of the whole thing. However, the state team is said to have found no fault.

The government of Tamil Nadu has set up a three-person committee appointed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to investigate the presence of corruption in the surrogacy process of Nayantara and Vinesh Sivan. However, according to some reports, the commission released the results on Wednesday and acquitted the couple. However, the report was critical of hospitals allowing surrogacy.

According to The News Minute, the group stated, “After seeing the couple’s doctor, it was confirmed that the couple’s doctor made a recommendation based on the fact that they were undergoing treatment in 2020.” Tim said he couldn’t talk to a therapist because he was out of India.

According to the report, the surrogate mother agreed with the couple in November 2021, and the embryo implantation took place in March of this year. The twins were born in October. Commercial surrogacy has been banned in India with the enactment of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act in December 2021. Valid from January 2022. According to this schedule, Nayantara and Vignesh have the right to initiate the procedure.

The commission criticized the private hospital that kept Nayantara’s records and the erroneous records caused confusion and controversy. This department notified the hospital about this.

Nayantara and Vignesh got married in June this year in a closed private wedding attended by the likes of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Setupati, A. R. Rahman, Suriya and Anirudh. Widely known in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, Nayantara will make her Bollywood debut next year with Shah Rukh in Jawan in Atlee.