Rakul Preet Singh Discusse Call To Ban ‘Thank God’ For Offending Religious Sensibilities

Before it was even released, the movie “Thank God,” starring Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, received a great deal of negative feedback, both online and from traditionalist Hindu organisations. Rakul said that she would like to maintain her silence when questioned by a news outlet about whether or not she would comment on the attempts being made to ban the picture.

The actress proceeded by stating that individuals have the right to protest if they have insulted religious sensibilities, and she included herself in this group of people. On the other hand, she demanded that everybody watch the movie in advance.

“Thank God,” starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, is regarded by viewers as an entertaining and family-friendly film that can be shown during the festival of Diwali. She asserts that the objective of the film was not to upset people of faith and that this was not the case. In point of fact, as Rakul has described, it is a magnificent embodiment of the shared humanity and cultural history that we all share.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a complaint was lodged against the cast of “Thank God” as well as the film’s director, Indra Kumar, on the grounds that they allegedly offended people’s religious sensitivities. They were upset because the preview for “Thank God” depicted Lord Chitragupta, the god responsible for evaluating an individual’s karma after death, in an environment that is not traditionally associated with him.

The movie featuring Ajay Devgn only managed to earn a meagre Rs. 8.10 crore, which is a sum that is substantially lower than the revenues of the Ram Setu adaptation. In addition, the Hindu Janajagruti Samithi in the state of Karnataka, which is located in India, expressed their worry about the film’s trailer. They felt that the film’s presentation of religion was in poor taste and that it should be banned by both the State and the Central Home Ministries.

Additionally, it is stated that they threatened to hold public demonstrations. On October 25, the movie was released in theatres, and it was going up against another movie featuring Akshay Kumar.