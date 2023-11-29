Jennifer Lawrence Shots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors; ‘It’s Incredible What Makeup Can Do’

Jennifer Lawrence recently became the nucleus of rumors owning to claims that she has gone under knife for beauty enhancement surgery. However, the Red Sparrow actor has shot them down, saying, ‘It’s incredible what makeup can do.’

Jennifer Lawrence slams down plastic surgery rumors

J. Law recently interviewed Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine on November 27th. The two beauties took to discussing personal lives and countless rumors that have been long circulating over them like a hungry malicious hawk. One of the revelations in the interview popped when Lawrence straight away denied the rumors around her having plastic surgery.

‘And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung (Vanngo), who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

Jenner responded with shock. ‘Stop!’

‘I’m like, “I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup.”’ Lawrence spoke quite candidly on the revelation.

The rumors found legs back when Lawrence had made a public appearance for Dior Fashion Show. Netizens couldn’t help but notice that she looked slightly different than usual.

Kylie Jenner’s unmistakable support for J. Law

Continuing the warm friendly conversation cum banter, Jenner dropped dead with awe.

‘Oh my God. You know you’ve been looking amazing!’

Known for making light of heavy situations, Lawrence laughed, having found a chance for a harmless lark.

‘Well, apparently, I’ve had full plastic surgery,’ Then she composed herself pretty quickly. ‘It’s amazing what makeup can do.’

Coming forward in support, Jenner opened up about something relatable from her experiences and expressed her wonder about how people keep talking about looks all the time.

‘It’s also the same with me,’ The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star was spot-on for showing empathy. ‘I’ll see Before and After photos when I’m 12 years old vs 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I’ve contour on. I’m like, “How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?” I’m like, “What are we talking about?”’

Jenner has apparently gone under the knife for lip fillers and breast augmentation.

Jennifer Lawrence finds comfort in aging gracefully

The Oscar-winner J. Law has been the center of profound stardom since she was a teenager. She shared the similar experience with Jenner in exchange.

‘I’ve the same feeling. I started at 19, so I get the Before and After pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, “I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face and my face changed because I’m aging.”’

She continues to share the burden that comes with stardom. ‘Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, “I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.”’

Jennifer Lawrence next projects

Jennifer Lawrence is busy with several projects currently viz. ‘Burial Rites’, the remake of ‘East of Eden’, ‘Mob Girl’, and ‘Sue Mengers’ (the biopic on the Hollywood talent agent).

Other line-ups are ‘Die, My Love’ and the untitled collaboration with the actor, friend and comedian, Amy Schumer.