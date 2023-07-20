Jiya Shankar Makes Her Co-Contestant Elvish Yadav Drink Soap Water, Latter’s Fan Says: ‘Inhumanity’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been grabbing all the headlines after it’s first release on June 17, 2023. The show took an altogether different turn with the wild card entry of the contestant, Elvish Yadav. For the uninitiated, Elvish Yadav is a popular You Tuber who has two channels named Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs with million subscribers. Recently, Elvish Yadav has been challenged to direct the Bigg Boss House and to ask his co-contestants to follow his orders. However, Jiya Shankar made Elvish Yadav drink hand-soap mixed water which left latter’s huge fanbase feel furious and unhappy.

Jiya Shankar made her co-contestant Elvish Yadav drink soap water

In one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the assigned director, Elvish Yadav asked his co-contestant Jiya Shankar to bring him a glass of water. In a conscious act, Jiya made Elvish drink hand soap water. It was Elvish then who drank it unknowingly. However, another contestant named, Abhishek Malhan made everyone aware of the contaminated smelly water.

Jiya Shankar in order to defend herself raised the blame on Elvish who drank the contaminated water even after its strong soapy smell. The horrifying incident left other contestants wondering about Jiya Shankar’s hypocritical nature. Although contestant, Avinash Sachdev supported Jiya Shankar in her misdeed.

Elvish Yadav’s fans react to Jiya Shankar’s misdemeanor

Elvish Yadav’s admirers were left in shock and reacted angrily at Jiya Shankar’s misdeed. After the clip of Avinash and Jiya laughing about the incident went viral on the internet, users trolled them. One user commented, “Inhumanity at its worst! These cheap people are laughing after seeing Elvish Yadav drinking water mixed with soap.” Another user wrote, “Jiya gave soap water to Elvish to drink. Such shameless work she did.”

If reports are to be believed, Elvish Yadav once talked negative about another Bigg Boss Contestant named, Aashika Bhatia on his YouTube channel. However, as per Elvish Yadav’s claim he apologized Aashika for the body shaming he did on her.