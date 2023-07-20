BB OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Gives A Love Bite To Abhishek, Latter Says- “You Can Kiss Me Also”

There is something new to see on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 every day. Sometimes the candidates argue, and sometimes one of them becomes enraged with another. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are both working on comparable projects. Jia’s relationship with Abhishek in the house is strengthening after Jad. At the start of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid appeared to be close. Simultaneously, the actress is becoming more involved with Abhishek Malhan. Jiya was also seen flirting with Abhishek in a recent episode of the show.

Jiya Shankar Fall for Abhishek Malhan

Jiya Shankar questioned Abhishek Malhan if he wanted to be with her on the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek claimed that he would react to this question the next day, but Jiya insisted on an immediate response. Falaq Naaz, who was sitting nearby, responded after hearing from both of them. She asked Abhishek what he would do with his Girlfriend outside if he agreed to stay with Jiya.

Jiya Shankar Bites on Abhishek’s Hand

Jiya and Abhishek both responded to Falak Naaz’s inquiry by saying they will think over it after the show. Jiya and Abhishek immediately burst out laughing as they said this. Later, Jiya showed Abhishek some of her nail marks. Abhishek said This is a sign of love. Jiya then bites Abhishek’s palm and explains, “It’s a sign of love.”In response, Abhishek teases Jiya, stating, “You can kiss me directly rather than biting.”

Abhishek’s Relationship With Manisha Rani

Well, Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan, has an excellent relationship with another female candidate, Manisha Rani, which their followers enjoy. Their supporters have created the hashtag #Abhisha a social media sensation. However, in a recent episode, Abhishek refers to Manisha as his sister when speaking with Falaq Naaz. Fans of Abhisha become enraged when they hear this. Let’s see who will make the news in the future.