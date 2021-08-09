In the field of vaccination, the American vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has got a big success on Saturday. Actually, its single-dose vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given this information by tweeting.

Tweet

Let us tell you that on Friday, Johnson & Johnson had sought permission from the Indian government for the emergency use of its vaccine. The special thing is that this vaccine is a single-dose vaccine. That is, it’s one dose is enough against Corona. All the vaccines being used in India so far to prevent corona infection are all double-dose vaccines.

https://www.womansera.com/know-who-is-bigg-boss-contestant-neha-bhasin-has-made-serious-allegations-on-anu-malik/

After getting the approval, a spokesperson of Johnson & Johnson India said that we are pleased to announce that on 7 August 2021, the Government of India approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose corona vaccine in India. To prevent corona infection in persons 18 years of age and above.

coronavirus

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Serum’s Covishield, Russia’s Sputnik-V, Moderna have been approved in India so far. In such a situation, after getting permission from the government to Johnson & Johnson, there are now a total of five vaccines in the country that will be used against Corona.

The central government has expressed happiness when the number of corona vaccinations in India has crossed 50 crores. On this achievement, Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Praveen Pawar said that it is a matter of pride that more than 50 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. He said that the government is making constant efforts to ensure that the vaccines reach all the people and get rid of this deadly pandemic. During this, he also thanked the media and said that the role you played in this campaign is commendable.

Vaccine

Pawar said that initially, around 2.5 lakh vaccines were produced per day. Today it has increased to about 40 lakhs per day. I think with this increase in production capacity, we will be able to vaccinate people in an even better way. He said that the production of the vaccine will not come down.