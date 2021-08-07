TV’s famous reality show Bigg Boss has been entertaining the audience for years. Now Bigg Boss OTT, which started in Karan Johar’s hosting, has come into the limelight. With the announcement of this digital version of Bigg Boss, the curiosity among the audience has increased the most. It is known that in the digital version of this show, 12 contestants will compete with each other for 12 weeks, and then one will get the trophy. Along with this, let us tell you that all the top performers will get a chance to go to Bigg Boss 15 which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Neha Bhasin

Due to Bigg Boss OTT, singer Neha Bhasin is in the headlines with songs like ‘Jag Ghoomya’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’. Actually, playback singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Neha told that at the age of 10, a heart-wrenching incident happened to her.

In an interview, Neha had told that she was sexually abused when she was young. She had told, ‘She was in Haridwar with her mother. Mother was standing at some distance from them when a man came and went away after doing dirty things with her. After which she ran away out of fear. ‘

Neha Bhasin

A similar incident happened with her in the cinema hall as well. Here a person touched her breast and left. Not only this, but Neha had also accused famous singer Anu Malik of misbehavior. Neha shared a post and wrote, ‘We live in a world that discriminates based on gender. Anu Malik is a vulgar man, too had to run away because of his strange antics when I was just 21 years old.

She further wrote, ‘I did not let myself get stuck in that difficult situation, he was talking about my eyes in the studio lying on a sofa in front of me. I ran away by lying that my mother was waiting for me. Even after this he sent me messages and called me which I stopped answering’.

Neha Bhasin

Let us tell you that Neha Bhasin is a singer and songwriter. She has sung many popular songs. Apart from this, she also sings in Tamil and Telugu. She has also received Filmfare and Stardust Awards. Apart from singing, she has also come into the discussion about acting. She made her acting debut with the film ‘Life Ki To Lag Gayi’. 38 years old Neha is married. She is married to music composer Sameeruddin.