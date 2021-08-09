Tamil star Dhanush’s next film titled “Thiruchitrambalam” goes on floors: Lookout for the picture.

Dhanush’s D44 now has a name. It is called Thiruchitrambalam and also stars Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna. The video shared to announce the name of the film gives the impression of a wedding complete with ceremonial music.

The Actor Dhanush’s upcoming film with director Mithran Jawahar, which was tentatively called ‘D44’ so far, began with an official pooja today. With the shooting of the film beginning today, the makers have revealed the title of the film. The film which has three heroines, namely, Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen, has been titled ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

Tamil actor Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ is produced by Sun Pictures, and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. The DNA duo has reunited after 5 years, and fans are expecting chartbuster music from them.

Veteran director Bhrathiraja and acclaimed actor Prakash Raj are also part of the cast. Actor Prakash Raj expressed his happiness to be part of the team and took to his social networking page to share his excitement.

The story is set in two time periods — the protagonist’s college days and his adulthood. Dhanush’s character has two love interests, one during the college categories and another in the latter part of his life. This will be the fourth time Dhanush will be teaming up with Mithran Jawahar. The duo has already worked in films like ‘Kutty’, ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ and ‘Uthamaputhiran’.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and director-actor BharathirajaDhanush’s upcoming Tamil film titled “Thiruchitrambalam”, the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday. The film was tentatively called “D44”.

Thiruchitrambalam” is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures.

https://twitter.com/sunpictures/status/1423259909261430787?s=19

Sun Pictures shared the title announcement video on its official Twitter handle.“#D44 is #Thiruchitrambalam,” read the caption of the clip. Earlier in the day, the production banner had posted pictures from the pooja ceremony.“@dhanushkraja’s #D44 shooting commences today,” the tweet read.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, and director-actor Bharathiraja.

https://twitter.com/sunpictures/status/1422806789217689604?s=19

Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama “Mathil” (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy “Uthamaputhiran”.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj’s “Jagame Thanthiram”, will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Hindi romantic-drama “Atrangi Re” and the Hollywood thriller “The Gray Man”, helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.