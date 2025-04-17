Justin Bieber Slams Debt Rumours, Cuts Ties With Drew House Amid Personal, Public Scrutiny

Singer Justin beiber addressed the financial rumours head-on. “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ has found himself under an intense spotlight in recent weeks, from emotional public appearances to parting ways with his co-founded fashion brand Drew House. Adding to the speculation, reports began circulating that the pop star is drowning in debt. However, Bieber’s team has now hit back at the claims, dismissing them as baseless.

What his team said

Speaking to People magazine, Justin’s team addressed the financial rumours head-on. “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin,” the statement read. “As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

Recent behaviour and split from Drew House

Justin has been visibly distressed in some of his recent public appearances. Just last week, he confronted paparazzi during a coffee run near Coachella, angrily stating, “You don’t care about human beings. That’s all you care about, guys.”

Days later, the singer announced via Instagram Stories that he was officially cutting ties with Drew House — the fashion label he launched in 2019 with longtime friend and stylist Ryan Good. Sharing a screenshot of the brand’s profile, he wrote, “I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand. Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If you’re rocking with me, the human Justin Bieber, don’t waste your money on Drewhouse.”

Personal life and public speculation

Beyond professional turmoil, rumours also swirled about issues in his marriage with Hailey Bieber. However, the couple was spotted enjoying a quiet ice cream date in Los Angeles last week, seemingly putting the speculation to rest. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 last year.