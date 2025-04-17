Alia Bhatt Nails First Pull-Up, Leaves Fans Inspired With Emotional Workout Post

Alia Bhatt is proving yet again that she’s not just a powerhouse on screen but off it too. The actor-producer-entrepreneur, who juggles multiple roles with effortless charm, recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal fitness journey — and it’s striking all the right chords online.

On April 17, Alia took to Instagram to post a video from her intense workout sessions at the gym. Dressed in sleek black athleisure, the actress was seen training hard to perfect her pull-ups — a goal she finally achieved after days of determination. The video montage captured her perseverance, with her trainer by her side offering encouragement at every step.

The caption struck an emotional note: “Wasn’t sure if I could. But then I did. And now I’m suspiciously emotional about it.” Alia paired the clip with Hanumankind’s track Run It Up, adding the perfect energy to the post.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding the comments section with praise. “Of course you could & YOU DID,” one user wrote, while another hailed her as the “fittest mom on the planet.” Others called her an “inspiration” and celebrated the milestone, with one fan stating, “First pull-up is very special.”

On the work front, Alia’s calendar is just as packed. She will be seen in Alpha, the first female-led film in YRF’s spy universe, co-starring Sharvari and directed by Shiv Rawail, slated for a Christmas 2025 release. She’ll then reunite with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romance Love & War, which hits cinemas on March 20, 2026.