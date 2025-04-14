Did Alia Bhatt Snatched Ranbir Kapoor From Her Bestfriend Katrina Kaif For Being In Love? Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved Bollywood couples on whom fans shower the most love. The couple got married on 14 April 2022, after Ranbir proposed to Alia in Masai Mara. And today the couple is blessed with a cute daughter Raha. However, whenever there is talk of Alia and Ranbir, Katrina Kaif is also discussed from time to time. Because of the rumours of Alia snatching her bestfriend i.e. Katrina Kaif’s boyfriend, Ranbir.

Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor’s love life has been as interesting as his films. When Ranbir and Katrina first met, he was dating Deepika Padukone. While Katrina was also reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan. Ranbir and Katrina became friends on the sets of ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ which was released in 2009. Later Deepika and Ranbir broke up, after which the speculations also increased about the end of Katrina and Salman’s relationship.

Amidst all the whispers, it was then confirmed that Ranbir and Katrina were dating each other. Both were often seen together in parties, family functions and public gatherings. Both dated each other for about six years. Reportedly, they also lived in a live-in relationship for some time. There were also rumors that Ranbir and Katrina had secretly got engaged in London and were going to get married in 2016.

Amidst all these discussions, the fans got a big shock when Ranbir and Katrina broke up in 2016 after being together for six years and amid talks of marriage. However, despite the breakup, the couple remained together for a long time and maintained respect for each other. Both moved forward in their lives. But a third twist was yet to come in this story.