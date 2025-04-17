Samay Raina Set For Comeback: BeerBiceps Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’

Earlier this year, a bonus episode of India’s Got Latent triggered a storm of controversy after a remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, led to legal trouble for several top YouTubers. The episode featured Ranveer alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), and Jaspreet Singh as judges. Ranveer’s comment—widely criticised for being inappropriate—sparked outrage and had far-reaching consequences for all involved.

Since then, the dust has slowly begun to settle. Ranveer made a quiet comeback with his podcast earlier this month, followed closely by Apoorva’s return to social media. Now, in a heartfelt Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ranveer updated fans on his bond with fellow YouTubers—especially his “brother,” Samay Raina.

Responding to a fan asking if he’s still in touch with Samay, Ranveer shared a Ghibli-style AI-generated image of the two and wrote: “Samay will be back All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us ❤️.” He also sent a warm shout-out to Ashish and Apoorva: “Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai…”

Beyond the camaraderie, Ranveer got candid about the personal toll the controversy took. He shared that he lost peace, money, opportunities, mental health, and even his parents’ happiness—but also gained resilience and spiritual growth. “Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his parents’ strength, Ranveer added, “Both my parents are warriors. That’s where I get my mentality from!”

The controversy might have knocked them down, but for this YouTuber brotherhood, there’s clearly more to come.