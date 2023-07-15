Kajol Does Her First On-screen Kiss After 29 Years, Leaves Fans Stunned 

Bollywood actress Kajol is soon going to make her OTT debut through the series The Trial- Love, Kanoon, Dhokha. The series will premiere on Sunday on Disney plus hotstar. The most interesting fact about this series is that Kajol has broken her ‘No Kissing Policy’ for it. The ‘Ishq’ actress will be seen performing her first onscreen kiss after 29 years which has left her fans stunned.

Kajol’s First On-screen Kiss In 29 Years

Kajol has done about 100 films in her 31 years of career. Despite being a superhit actress, she had refrained from performing kissing scenes for the last 29 years. However, now the actress has come out of her reservation and has tried something new for her comeback series on OTT. The trailer of ‘The Trial-Love, Kanoon, Dhoka’ was released on 12th July, 2023 and it is Kajol’s steamy kiss with co-actor Alyy Khan which is making the headlines.

Before ‘The Trial- Love, Kanoon, Dhokha’, Kajol had done kissing scenes in Bekhudi(1992) and Yeh Dillagi released in 1994, 29 years ago. Bekhudi was Kajol’s debut movie in which she had performed a kissing scene with co-star Kamal Sadanah. However, after marriage with Ajay Devgan in 1999, Kajol had said strict ‘No’ to kissing scenes.

The Trial Streaming On Hotstar Plus Disney

The Trial- Love, Kanoon, Dhokha’ is based on the story of a retired lawyer Noyonika Sen Gupta, portrayed by Kajol who is forced by situations to re-enter into the law practice. It is the adaptation of the American TV series ‘The Good Wife’.

The courtroom drama is produced by Ajay Devgan Films and Banijay Asia and directed by Suparn S Verma. Apart from Kajol, the web series also stars Alyy Khan,Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Gaurav Pandey and Kubra Sait in key roles. The Trial-Love, Kanoon, Dhokha has been streaming on Hotstar from 14th July, 2023. Fans and Critics are also praising Kajol’s performance in the drama series.