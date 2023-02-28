‘Raat Ko…’: Kangana Ranaut makes Shocking Revelations About Heroes

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold statements. She has often taken digs at Bollywood on various topics. In her latest posts on Twitter, Kangana has made some shocking revelations about the mafia of Bollywood by calling them ‘bhikari’ and heroes of Bollywood. Read on to know.

Kangana Ranaut’s Shocking Claims About The Industry

On Monday, the Queen actress in her tweet wrote that the movie mafia leveled her attitude as arrogance, because as per Kangana, like other actresses she didn’t ‘giggle’, do ‘item number’ or, danced at the weddings.

She also revealed that she was called by heroes at their rooms at night but she refused to go and so they declared her mad and tried to jail her. In her second tweet, Ranaut mentioned that she never has an attitude problem but it was fighting for the integrity. She also wrote that she doesn’t need anything.

Kangana always grabs the headlines for her controversial statements specially for Bollywood celebs or their children. Her target has always been filmmaker Karan Johar and celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ananya Panday among others. She has called Karan the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’.

Recently, she took a jibe at KJo for his movie Selfiee for its poor opening day collection. Earlier, she has also slammed movies like Brahmastra and also Pathaan.

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Projects

Kangana was last seen in Dhakaad with Arjun Rampal. The movie tanked at the box office. She will be next seen in the film, Emergency. She is playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from acting, Kangana has also directed the film. She also has a south film, Chandramukhi 2 which is her second Tamil film after Thalaivi.