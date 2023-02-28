Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are parents to daughter, Devi. They are yet to reveal her pics on social media, but they share glimpses of their little one with their Insta fam more often. The new parents have gifted something really special to their baby girl. Check it out here!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Gift To Devi

On Monday, the couple took to Instagram and shared a cute video of getting their daughter Devi’s hands and feet cast in wax. The munchkin was seen in a cute pink dress.

Bipasha and Karan posed with their daughter without revealing her face. Sharing the adorable video, they wrote in a joint post, “Devi came into our lives as our cherished blessing from above” and added that as parents they want to preserve all her beautiful childhood memories. “The feel of her tiny hands & twinky toes is something we always want to enjoy & a big thank you to @bhavnajasra for ensuring that we always will. This honestly is the best gift a parent can give to themselves & their child,” they ended the post with hashtags #makingmemories #bettertogether #monkeylove #gratitude #ourbabygirl #blessed.”

Check Out The Post Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

;

Bipasha And Karan Become Parents

It was last year, Bipasha Basu gave birth to her first child with her husband Karan. They had announced the pregnancy in August by sharing a picture from a maternity photoshoot.

On November 12, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the news about welcoming their daughter. She also revealed her name in the same post. The actress shared a picture of her daughter’s feet, and wrote the birthdate of her lite one i.e. 12.11.2022 and revealed her name, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha and Karan’s Wedding

Karan and Bipasha got married on April 30, 2016. They had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

Karan was previously married to actress Shraddha Nigam. Later, he got married to actress Jennifer Winget.