Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Elon Musk’s Tweet on Love By Hinting at Her Affair with Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut is an outspoken and gutsy personality who is known to voice out her opinion to the public. She is known for her bold and unconventional roles in films and is considered one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry.

Kangana’s opinion has led to both admiration and criticism from different quarters. She has often been embroiled in controversies and has been known to speak her mind on various social and political issues. Despite the controversies, Kangana has won several awards for her acting and has established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry.

Recently the actor came again into the spotlight by responding to Elon Musk’s tweet.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Elon Musk’s Tweet

Check out her post –

Elon Musk posted on Twitter “Falling in love hits differently when you know they’re a paid actor sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government.”

To which Kangana responded, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair”.

Kangana Hints About Her Love Life With Hrithik Roshan

After her response to Elon’s tweet, viewers could make out that Kangana is hinting about her affair with Hrithik Roshan. Her tweet soon became viral on social media. Some users said. ” do you still send emails to Hrithik”. Another said, “Our sympathies with Hrithik for tolerating”. Every time Kangana comes up with a controversial tweet, some viewers do support her but most of them have realized that she just exaggerates and creates publicity stunts.

Kangana and Hrithik’s Relationship History

The alleged love affair between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has been a topic of much speculation and controversy in the Indian media.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were rumored to be in a relationship in the past. The controversy started in 2016 when Kangana referred to Hrithik as her “silly ex” in an interview, and Hrithik denied any relationship with her.

The legal battle between the two continued for several months, with both parties making allegations against each other. However, the controversy has not died down completely, and both actors continue to make headlines with their comments about each other.

On the professional front, Kangana will soon be seen in the Indira Gandhi biopic movie Emergency. The trailer has got massive views and attention and fans are eager to see the film which will be released in October 2023.