‘Vulgarity Ki…’, Taapsee Pannu Trolled For Wearing Goddess Lakshmi Necklace With Revealing Gown!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is a great artiste. Besides delivering some powerful performances on screen, she is known for speaking her heart out in the public. Recently, Taapsee walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI as the showstopper for designer Monisha Jaising. She looked gorgeous in a bold and ravishing red gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with temple gold jewellery necklace which amalgamated modern and traditional motifs in a different way. She also flaunted her curly hair and wore minimal makeup.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee dropped some pictures from her ramp walk and photoshoot in the same look. Alongside the bunch of photos, she wrote, ‘यह लाल रंग कब मुझे छोड़ेगा…..’ While Taapsee got appreciation from various celebrities and her fans, a section of audience seemed to be angry with her appearance as her necklace had Goddess Lakshmi carved on it intrinsically. They slammed the actress for wearing religious jewellery with a revealing dress.

One user wrote, Shame on tapsee! totally disgusting kisi bhi religion k symbols ko aap kese represent karte ho yeh aapko as a celebrity pata hona chahiye’. Another stated, ‘Aise vulgar photo me Maa Laxmi ka haar pehna huaa hai… Same on you tapsee.’ A third one penned, ‘Sahi bat,vulagr photo me Maa laxmi ka apman hi ye..shame’. ‘Vulgarity ki bhi inteha hoti hain,’ read a fourth comment.

On the professional front, she will appear next in Haseen Dilruba’s sequel titled ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’. It will star Vikrant Messey and Sunny Kaushal. Besides this, Taapsee also has ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ alongside Pratik Gandhi and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.