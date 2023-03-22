SS Rajamouli Was Overwhelmed To See The Light Show Of Tesla Car On ‘Naatu Naatu’, Said This By Sharing The Video

The film ‘RRR’, which raised India’s prestige in the world, is still in the limelight. After winning the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023, people are intoxicated by it. This song of ‘RRR’ has made people dance not only in India but all over the world. Right now the hearts of the audience are in a frenzy of ‘Naatu Naatu’. After seeing the scintillating performance of Ram Charan and Junior NTR on screen, recently the same coordination was once again seen in the light show put up by Tesla. SS Rajamouli has shown its glimpse to the world.

The world has seen a wonderful thing recently. In fact, Tesla cars synced and blinked their lights on ‘Naatu Naatu’ by creating a new record. The sight was amazing. Seeing this video, everyone is becoming a fan of it and the name of ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli is also included in it. The director gave his reaction by sharing the video of this history created by Tesla on his Twitter.

Truly overwhelmed by this tribute to #NaatuNaatu from New Jersey ! Thank you @vkkoppu garu, #NASAA, @peoplemediafcy and everyone associated with this incredible and ingenious @Tesla Light Show…:) It was a stunning show. #RRRMovie @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JKRfTZdvLK — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2023

Sharing the video, ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli wrote, ‘I am truly overwhelmed by this honor given to Naatu Naatu in New Jersey! Thank you to everyone who participated in this Tesla light show. It was a great show. Sharing this post, Rajamouli has also tagged Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Let us tell you, RRR actor Ram Charan had reached an event recently. In this event, he revealed the reason behind not performing Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. The actor had said, ‘I was fully prepared to perform on stage. But don’t know why I didn’t get the call. But the dancing troupe did a better job than us. Let me tell you, ‘Naatu Naatu’ also won the Golden Globe Award before the Oscars.