Karan Deol’s Wife Drisha Gets Trolled At Her Reception; Netizen Pens, ‘Seek Advice From Katrina Kaif’

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor, Karan Deol, is on cloud nine after getting married to Drisha Acharya. For the unversed, Karan Deol married his childhood friend Drisha on June 18, 2023. After spending Valentine’s Day in Dubai, Karan proposed to Drisha, the granddaughter of renowned director Bimal Roy, on February 18, 2023. And after being engaged, they exchanged vows in a conventional Hindu wedding a few months later. Drisha’s post-wedding appearance was brutally ridiculed by a certain section of internet users. Users mocked at her for not wearing chooda while some asked her to follow Katrina Kaif’s wedding footsteps.

Karan Deol’s Wife Faces Backlash For Her Reception Look

We accidentally caught our first glimpse of Karan Deol and his bride Drisha Acharya on June 18, 2023, at their wedding reception. In the clip, Drisha was spotted posing with her husband for the photographers who were waiting outside the reception location. Drisha, Karan’s wife, looked stunning at the reception in a beige-hued Sabyasachi embroidered lehenga with a corset top and a matching sheer dupatta.

On the other hand Karan wore a black tuxedo. Drisha’s reception outfit, however, was viciously trolled by online users. While some referred to her as being “older” than Karan, others mocked at her outfit choice. Look at the negative derogatory remarks:

“Ye iski wife kam, mummy zyada lag rhi hai’, ‘bad suit’, ‘kitni bakwas lag rhi hai karan ke saamne’, ‘She is looking older than Sunny paaji’s son’.

Drisha Gets Trolled For Ditching Chooda Post Wedding

Additionally, despite being a Punjabi bride, Drisha Acharya was mocked by the netizens for not wearing chooda on her reception . For the uninitiated, chooda is emblematic of the start of a newlywed couple’s blissful future and has a prominent role to play in a Punjabi bride’s life. Drisha, on the other hand, broke all societal conventions revolving around chooda. She received criticism for not wearing it post her wedding. Netizens flooded the comments section with their negative comments.

“They are punjabi and she wears no chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra?, inquired one user. Another user wrote”. Another user wrote, “fir kya bni hui h ye, Katrina se seekho kuch