Karan Johar Recalls Dad Yash Johar Loved Rani Mukerji-Kajol; “He Had Special Place In His Heart” Read On Here!

During the upcoming Season 8 episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar revealed that his father, Yash Johar, had a soft spot in his heart for Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The most recent guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 are his former leading ladies, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, after Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The performers discussed movies, shared intimate details, and more in what appears to be another entertaining episode of the season. Karan Johar also talked about how much his father cherished Kajol and Rani in the episode.

Karan Johar recalls how his father had a deep affection for Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Kajol and Rani Mukerji, sisters, will be featured on the Koffee couch in the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Although friends tend to provide the strongest support during happy times, true friends are most helpful when things get tough. Karan Johar was supported resolutely by Kajol and Rani through the most trying time in his life. Karan Johar talked about how his father’s death was untimely because he was very active during their conversation.

He remembered feeling a lot of love from Rani and Kajol. They were there, asking no questions, never thinking twice, providing resolute support during that trying time. Furthermore, he said, “Like right through, I knew he had a special place in his heart for the both of you. He loved you both. I think it was because it was his son’s first movie and also because he has known you as a child. He has seen you grow up. I think he would say the most wonderful things about you both. I think, like you rightfully said, it’s a tough time when you lose a loved one, that you kind of set a relationship.”

Rani Mukerji replied that it makes a difference whether you are 17 or 40. As you gain experience and wisdom, you learn to attach more importance to the bigger picture and let go of smaller worries. In her opinion, some people take advantage of the increasing distance between people. She explained, “People from the outside and they talk too much and the distance grows further apart. You will seldom find people who want people to come together. You will always see people wanting to break people even further.”