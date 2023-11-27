Taylor Swift Comforted By Travis Kelce After Reaching Out to Deceased Fan’s Family

Taylor Swift reportedly contacted the family of the 23-year-old fan who tragically passed away during her concert in Rio De Janeiro last week.

Popstar Taylor Swift has reportedly been in touch with the family of Ana Clara Benevides, the 23-year-old fan who tragically died during her concert in Rio De Janeiro last week. According to a source, Taylor has been providing constant support to Ana’s family during this difficult time.

A source told The Sun that Taylor Swift’s inner circle has privately reached out to offer support in response to the tragedy. The source added that everyone from the top down is shaken by the incident, highlighting the dilemma Swift faces: making her actions public might be seen as using the situation for her own gain, while keeping quiet could lead to accusations of being cold.

Travis Kelce consoles Taylor

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and footballer Travis Kelce is reportedly providing comfort to the pop star. The source mentioned, “Her team, of course, is like her family and has been there for her, but Travis really has been her rock.”

Due to the tragic death of a 23-year-old fan during her November 17 concert in Rio de Janeiro, Taylor Swift has decided to postpone an Eras Tour concert in the city. In an Instagram post, the singer expressed concern for the safety and well-being of her fans, fellow performers, and crew, emphasizing that their welfare comes first. The decision was also influenced by extreme temperatures in Rio, and concertgoers had reportedly faced challenges, such as not being allowed to bring water into the stadium. The region is experiencing a dangerous heat wave, leading to health alerts and power outages in various parts of Brazil.

Expressing a “shattered heart” in a handwritten note on her social media, Taylor Swift addressed the tragic death of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides. Ana Clara, who took her first flight to Rio from Brazil’s center-west region to attend Swift’s concert, had been sharing her journey with her family through a WhatsApp group, providing updates with photos and videos. The news of Ana Clara’s passing deeply affected many in Brazil.