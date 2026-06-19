Karan Kundrra Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Tejasswi Prakash Proposal, Says ‘Were You Born Into the Kardashians?’

Television actor Karan Kundrra has responded sharply to online criticism surrounding his proposal to longtime partner Tejasswi Prakash, calling out trolls who questioned the way he chose to take the next step in their relationship. The actor’s sarcastic response, which included a reference to the Kardashian family, has gone viral across social media and reignited discussions about celebrity relationships and public expectations.

Karan and Tejasswi, one of Indian television’s most popular couples, recently got engaged during an episode of the reality show Desi Bling. The proposal, which saw Karan go down on one knee in a lavish setting, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on television this year. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s journey from reality-show contestants to life partners.

However, alongside the celebrations came criticism from a section of social media users. Some questioned why Karan had not formally sought permission from Tejasswi’s parents before proposing, while others debated whether such decisions should be discussed with families before becoming public. The criticism soon gained traction online, prompting the actor to address the issue directly.

Reacting to the trolling, Karan appeared visibly amused by the controversy. He questioned why a personal decision between two consenting adults had become the subject of public scrutiny. In a sarcastic remark that quickly spread online, he asked critics whether they were born into the Kardashian family, suggesting that people were treating a simple relationship milestone as though it were an international reality-show spectacle.

The actor also defended the importance of family in his life. According to Karan, he has always valued the opinions of his loved ones and believes major life decisions naturally involve conversations with family members. However, he expressed surprise that even this had become a point of criticism. He argued that discussing important matters with parents and siblings is a normal part of life rather than something unusual.

Karan’s comments come after years of public interest in his relationship with Tejasswi. The couple first met during Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and gradually became one of television’s most followed celebrity pairs. Their relationship has survived constant media attention, breakup rumours and intense social media scrutiny. Despite that, both have repeatedly maintained that they prefer to focus on their bond rather than outside noise.

The engagement itself had been a long-awaited moment for fans. Speculation about marriage had surrounded the couple for years, with supporters frequently asking when they would finally tie the knot. Those rumours intensified after Tejasswi previously hinted that discussions about marriage were already taking place behind the scenes.

Since the proposal aired, the couple have continued making public appearances together and have largely appeared unfazed by the online chatter. Tejasswi was recently spotted proudly displaying her engagement ring during a public outing with Karan, further delighting their fan base.

This is far from the first time Karan has confronted trolls. Over the years, he has frequently responded to rumours, relationship gossip and accusations targeting both himself and Tejasswi. In previous instances, he has dismissed claims about breakups and “fake” relationships, often using humour and sarcasm to counter online narratives.

For now, the actor appears focused on enjoying his engagement rather than dwelling on criticism. His message to trolls was clear: not every relationship milestone needs public approval, and certainly not every proposal requires the kind of drama associated with a reality television dynasty.