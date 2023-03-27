Karan Sign Grover Planned Wedding To Bipasha Basu From Dill Mill Gayye Days; Actress Reacts!

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the favourite couples in town. They often post pictures as well as videos on social media. They manage to give out major couple goals. It seems like Bipasha and Karan were made for each other. An old clip from 2007 proves it. The actress reacted to an old clip of Karan from his hit show, Dill Mill Gayye. He played the role of Dr. Armaan Malik.

In the video posted by the actress, Karan’s character Armaan was talking about her song Dhoom Machale. He was praising Bipasha as well as calling her ‘hot.’ He said, “Bipasha craze! Agar Bipasha jaisi ladki mil jaaye toh life set ho jaaye.”

Next in the video are the latest pictures and videos of Karan and Bipasha. Let us tell you that Ayaz Khan’s wife Jannat shared the video. She wrote, ” Power of manifestation.” On the other hand, Bipasha reposted the video and added laughing emojis.

A fan commented that when they got married, the first thing he thought of was this scene. They commented, “Before anyone else, I think the writer knew that they would be a real couple one day,” “This is so cute” etc.

Meanwhile, Karan and Bipasha are enjoying their parenthood phase. In November 2022, they welcomed their baby girl Devi in ​​November 2022. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their munchkin on social media. Recently, Devi turned four months old. The couple celebrated with joy.

On the work front, Karan is busy shooting for Fighter. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in main roles. The film will be released next year in January.