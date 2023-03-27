Uttaran Actress Sreejita De To Tie Knot With Her Boyfriend On This Date: Checkout!

Bigg Boss 16 fame and famous TV actress Sreejita De made headlines recently due to their marriage. The actress has been in a relationship with her fiancé Michael Blom-Pape(Michael BP) who lives in Germany for several years. At the same time, the actress herself announced the date of the wedding.

Sreejita De Confirms her wedding date

Sreejita De’s fans are looking forward to their wedding. The actress said her wedding dress is ready and she is so excited. She announced that they would get married on July 1st. The actress recently announced that her German wedding will take place in Hamburg and the hindu wedding will take place in Goa according to Bengali customs. At the same time, the actress said that her friends Shalin and Priyanka promised to come to the wedding in Germany.

Also Told about Honeymoon plans

Sreejita also revealed her honeymoon plans recently. Speaking about their honeymoon, the actress said that we are planning. Maybe we can go to the Maldives, but after the Bengali wedding… and I want to get back to work as soon as possible.

Sreejita De’s Work Front

Let us tell you Sreejita has worked in many TV shows. She gained great fame for her performances as Mukta Rathore in Uttaran. She has worked in many series such as Kasauti Zindagi ki, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, Laal Ishq and Yeh Jadoo Hai Jinn Ka. The actress also acted in films. She has starred in films such as Tashan, Luv Ka The End and Rescue.