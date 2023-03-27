‘Don’t Make Films For You’, Manoj Bajpayee Recalls How Yash Chopra Cast Him In ‘Veer Zaara’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has won millions of hearts with his phenomenal performances. His is one of the finest actors industry has ever produced. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Manoj talked about his inspiration Yash Chopra. He also revealed how he landed a role in the legendary director’s film ‘Veer Zaara’.

Manoj Bajpayee on how he was cast in ‘Veer Zaara’

Manoj said that he gave his nod to veteran filmmaker’s epic romantic saga because he wanted to work with him. Sharing an anecdote from the time when ‘Veer Zaara’ came to him, the actor said that he was happy to reunite with his old friend Shah Rukh Khan for the film.

Manoj stated that Shah Rukh and he knew each other for many years. They had spent good time in Delhi together, so it was also a chance to catch up with is old buddy. Manoj shared that he and Shah Rukh don’t meet up as they belong to two different kinds of films and filmmaking. So, it was a chance to reunite with him and enjoy being on the sets of Mr Yash Chopra, who had been such a magnificent, successful mainstream director for so many years.

Recalling Yash Chopra’s words for him while casting him in ‘Veer Zaara’, Manoj said that he grew up watching Yash Raj films and used to chat for long with Yash. Manoj called him a humble man and disclosed that Yash Ji was quite clear in telling him that he doesn’t make films for an actor like him, so he doesn’t think he would have anything else in the future for Manoj. But ‘Veer Zaara’ is really good and it will be great if he agrees to do it.

For the unversed, ‘Veer Zaara’ released in 2004. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in leads. Manoj portrayed the role of Zaara’s fiance in the film.

Manoj’s work front

Workwise, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in ‘Gulmohar’ that released on Disney+ Hotstar. Manoj will come up next with ‘Despatch’ and ‘Joram’.