“Sorry, But Your Mother”, Fans Compare Palak Tiwari To Her Mom Shweta As She Goes Bold In Pool!

Palak Tiwari, who is Known for her stunning outfits and gorgeous looks is once again taking over the internet. The industry-leading actress has won a huge following with her talent and fashion sense. Palak has not only impressed his audience on screen but also on social media, with his images and videos garnering large numbers of likes and comments.

Palak Tiwari’s Pool Day With Brother Reyansh

Palak Tiwari has taken the internet by storm again with her new photos and we can’t take our eyes off her beautiful looks. The diva shared a few photos with her fans on Instagram as she spent the day at the pool with her brother Reyansh. Talking about her appearance, Palak wore a black monokini and floral sarong with bikini bottoms. She completed the look with tiny gold earrings in tousled hair.

Palak Tiwari’s curves and beauty are irresistible, and we love how she continues to kill fans with such stunning looks. In the last picture, Palak poses with his brother Reyansh. Palak shared this photo and wrote: “pool day.”

Netizens React on The post

Reacting To The Post Many users Commented on photo. One user wrote, “Zehar” While another wrote, “she is so confidant and gorgeous”. Meanwhile one user compares her with mother shweta Tiwari saying, ” Sorry.. But your mother is more beautiful than you”.while some also troll her saying kuposit.

Palak Tiwari’s Work Front

Palak Tiwari first rose to fame by starring in the music video “Bijli Bijli” alongside Hardy Sandhu. Palak Tiwari recently announced on her Instagram that he is collaborating with Sunny Singh on his next project called The Virgin Tree. In addition, Palak is dedicated to supporting leading brands of clothing, cosmetics and cosmetics on social media network. Soon she will appear in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.