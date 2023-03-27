‘Pairon mein…’, Netizens Slam Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel For Getting Tattoo In ‘Urdu’!

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has given love a second chance by tying the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel. She is enjoying her life to the fullest with her better half. Recently, Dalljiet dropped a picture of the same tattoos she and her husband Nikhil got on their legs. Though the inked part on their legs looks dreamy, a certain section of audience is not much convinced with it as it has a word in Urdu language.

Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel’s tattoo

After settling down in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends, Dalljiet and Nikhil jetted off for their honeymoon. While enjoying their trip, the duo shared pictures of their new tattoos which features a clapboard denoting the start of something new. It is followed by the Urdu word ‘maktub’, which means ‘it was meant to happen.’ There are words ‘Take 2’ also in the tattoo. It indicates Dalljiet and Nikhil’s second chance to marriage. Lastly, the tattoo has a date ‘07/09/22’, which probably is of the first day they met in Dubai.

Dalljiet-Nikhil trolled

As soon as the newlyweds posted the pictures of their similar tattoos, netizens began reacting to it. While some slammed them for getting an Urdu word written on legs, some defended the pair. A user said, “Urdu me q likha h (sic)”. Another stated, “Pair me Urdu se kyu likha hai (sic)”. A third one said, “Bhai photo mai sb Thk hai but leg mai Arabic word mai name likha hai wo galat hai (sic)”. “Isko kiss raaye di pairon mein urdu likhwane ki,” read a fourth comment.

On the other hand, some users backed Dalljiet and Nikhil. A netizen penned, “O hello chill everyone ‘urdu is just a language’ she didn’t insult any religion…. Language is language-english hindi urdu arabic etc…. Itna overreact na kare….. Koi religios cheez likhi hoti tb matter krta (sic).”

Dalljiet’s divorce from Shalin Bhanot

Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot. The two fell in love on the sets of their show ‘Kulvadhu’. They dated for a short time before tying knot in 2009. The couple called it quits in 2015 on a bitter note. The ex-pair is currently on good terms and is co-parenting their son named Jaydon.