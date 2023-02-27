Karishma Kapoor Makes A Shocking Revelation About Studying Bangla And Making Cigarettes

Karishma Kapoor claims that Brown is stretching her boundaries by learning Bangla and cigarette rolling. Brown, an upcoming project, will mark Karishma Kapoor’s acting return. Set in Kolkata, she plays officer Rita Brown, a recovering alcoholic. Karishma claimed she had to push herself beyond her usual acting habits to embody the role entirely.

Karishma, who has portrayed many characters in her career, has admitted that she has dabbled in more than one film. Yet her time at Brown has been entirely different. Inspired by Abheek Barua’s City of Death (2016). Abhinay Deo directed the adaptation of Digvijay Singh, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh’s suspense novel. Brown also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, KK Raina, and Karishma.

Karishma told the news organisation PTI that she and her partner are constantly developing. With OTT, we can show more of a character’s nuanced sides. She had to push herself to try new things to pull off the antics she pulled off on the show that she wouldn’t dream of doing in real life. That was an excellent thing for her to do. She said she decided to star in the show because “Rita Brown is so different” from her previous work.

She described her new self as having a “raw, human” personality. And the fact that she experiences a wide range of feelings first hooked me to the series. We don’t get to witness the extent of what she’s going through on film, but she’s coping with a lot. She presented an engaging difficulty in bringing about. The actor learnt Bangla as part of his preparation for Brown.

They spent months getting ready, not just with the actors but also with the screenplay and the setting. Karishma noted that her coaching included reading the novel, language lessons and learning how to roll cigarettes (even though she doesn’t smoke). The film Brown premiered in Berlin at the Market Selects Film Festival. Karishma’s final appearance on Mentalhood, which aired on Zee5 in 2020, was memorable.