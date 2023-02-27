‘Kundali Bhagya’ Actress Shraddha Arya To Become Mother Soon? Read On To Know More!

Shraddha Arya, the popular actress of the TV industry, is often in headlines for her serials. Millions of fans are crazy about Shraddha’s acting. The actress is currently garnering a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in her serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Shraddha remains very active on social media and keeps giving updates related to her life to the fans. Meanwhile, Shraddha posted such a post on her social media handle.

Actress Shraddha not only commands a huge fan following for her acting prowess, but is also loved for her amazing style sense. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share several pictures with her co-actor Shakti Arora. In these pictures, Shraddha was flaunting her fake baby bump in a yellow ethnic suit.

According to media reports, there will be a leap of 20 years in the serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and now the fans will get a chance to meet a new star cast in the serial, who will take the story forward. Shraddha has also given an update related to the serial to the audience through these pictures and wrote in the caption, ‘Beware. Go ahead, a 20 year long gap in time is about to come, stay tuned, because it’s only going to get bigger and better.’

This post of Shraddha is getting a lot of love from the fans. One user wrote, “It is true in the serial, but this good news was seen.” Another user wrote, “Congratulations Preeta, eagerly waiting for this scene.” Let us tell you that Shraddha is married to Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on 13 November and then tied the knot on 16 November 2021.