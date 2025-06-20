Karisma Kapoor Breaks Down At Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral, With Kids Samaira And Kiaan; Kareena And Saif Join

Businessman Sunjay Kapur was laid to rest earlier today at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi. The cremation ceremony was attended by close family members and well-wishers, who gathered to pay their final respects. Among those present were his former wife, actress Karisma Kapoor, and their children, Samaira and Kiaan, who were seen arriving together to bid a solemn farewell.

The Kapur family had issued an official press note on Wednesday, informing the public about the details of the final rites and inviting those who wished to offer condolences. The atmosphere at the cremation ground was heavy with grief, as friends, family, and associates mourned the passing of the industrialist, who was known not only for his business acumen but also for his social presence in elite circles.

Sunjay Kapur’s passing marks the end of an era for many who knew him personally and professionally. His contribution to the business world and his family’s legacy were quietly remembered during the rituals, conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions. Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor was spotted heading to Delhi with her children, Samaira and Kiaan. Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also seen at the Mumbai airport, leaving to attend the funeral.

Fresh visuals have surfaced, capturing a deeply emotional Karisma Kapoor comforting her children during the ceremony. She was seen offering her final respects alongside Samaira and Kiaan as the family came together to bid a tearful goodbye to the late businessman. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the funeral, standing in solidarity with Karisma during the difficult time. Kiaan appeared visibly distressed and broke down, with family members surrounding him in support.

As per the family’s press note, a prayer meeting is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, from 4 PM to 5 PM at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. The note was signed by Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, and their children, Safira and Azarias. It also included a mention of his children with Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of Karisma Kapoor, passed away on June 12 in England, reportedly due to a heart attack. According to some sources, the heart attack may have been triggered by the accidental swallowing of a bee. However, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed yet.