Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence On Karan Kundrra Breakup Rumours: ‘We Just Laugh at It’ Read Here!!!

Actor Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her relationship rumours with Karan Kundrra, reflects on her acting journey, and reveals what’s next in her career. In a recent interview, she addressed the ongoing speculation about their breakup and shared why she and Karan haven’t worked together on-screen yet.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash has spent ample time in the limelight, but she hopes the attention shifts from her personal life to her professional achievements. While headlines frequently focus on her relationship with Karan Kundrra—popularly dubbed ‘Tejran’—Tejasswi says it’s the appreciation for her acting that truly matters to her. With a repertoire of varied roles across television and reality shows, she wants her craft, not just her relationship, to take center stage.

“I love it when people like me for the person I am. And it is a lot better when they actually have a sense of the fact that I’m just not a celebrity whom they like. I’m also an artist, and I don’t ever want people to forget that,” she recently shared this while promoting The Surreal Collection at a Godrej Professional hair show in Delhi.

Breakup Rumours? “We Actually Find Them Funny,” Says Tejasswi

The actor’s relationship with Karan Kundrra, which blossomed during Bigg Boss 15, remains a constant buzz among fans. Despite ongoing speculation about their marriage or a possible breakup, Tejasswi maintains that such rumours have no impact on them.

“I know that there is a lot of focus on my personal life… But I don’t think the entire focus is just on that,” she remarked. She added that both she and Karan are pursuing independent careers and are unaffected professionally by the constant buzz. Addressing the frequent breakup rumours, Tejasswi shared that she and her partner have learned not to take them seriously. “Our fans like to keep themselves entertained, and that’s perfectly fine. We honestly find it funny and end up laughing about it,” she said with a smile. As for marriage? “No, that’s not on the cards right now,” she confirmed.

Tejasswi Prakash Opens Up About Her Journey in Showbiz and Personal Life

Fresh off her appearance on Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi is back in the world of fiction with a brand-new project—though she’s staying tight-lipped about the details for now. Last seen in Naagin 6, she says the transition between reality TV and fiction was entirely unplanned. “It is right that my work graph has turned out to alternate between fiction and non-fiction. But it was never planned like that. But I feel like that is a good way of going about it,” she explained.

As for what lies ahead, her current priority is getting back in shape. ‘To be honest, my main focus right now is shedding some weight for my upcoming project. That’s the one goal I’m fully committed to at the moment,’ she shared, expressing her excitement to immerse herself in acting once again. Amid swirling rumours, Tejasswi stays grounded—focused on her craft and moving ahead with purpose. From her growing body of work to her honest reflections on personal matters, she continues to show that she’s far more than just a subject of social media chatter.