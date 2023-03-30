Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the same screen space in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The first look of Kartik and Kiara are already out. Now, a leaked video from the film’s set has gone viral on social media. Have a look.

Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan’s Wedding Video From ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Gets Leaked

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a romantic drama. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. Audience are excited to the chemistry of Kiara and Kartik on-screen again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the BTS video that is leaked, there is a wedding scene where Kartik and Kiara’s characters are seen taking pheras on a decorated mandap.

Kartik was in an ivory sherwani with a golden pagdi while Kiara was in a lehenga of the same colour with a red dupatta. Both looked emotional in the video.

Watch the leaked video of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ here.

After this leaked video, the excitement among the fans have increased. They are now waiting with bated breath for the movie to release on screen.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha” is directed by Sameer Vidwans. It was earlier titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and was announced in 2021. Later, the makers changed it to “avoid hurting religious sentiments.” It is all set to release on June 29.

Kiara and Kartik’s Chemistry

Kiara and Kartik’s chemistry was very much liked by audience in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They look good together on-screen and with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, they are likely to create the same magic.

Kiara and Kartik’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial tanked at the box office. While Kiara’s last outing was Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik has Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 among others in his kitty.