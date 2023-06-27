Katrina Kaif Holidays With Husband Vicky Kausha In New York, Shares Beautiful Pictures!

Katrina Kaif whenever posts her images on social media, they quickly go viral. The actress is now on vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal, and her photos are becoming viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif Holidaying in Newyork with husband

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now on vacation in New York. Recently, the actress shared some lovely vacation photos of herself, including one of her sitting in a restaurant. The actress is wearing a white and blue floral off-the-shoulder dress in the photo.

Katrina Kaif’s lovely place can be seen in the backdrop. The actress did not add a caption to the photo, but it received a lot of attention. Mini Mathur responded, “Hi Pretty,” in response to Katrina’s special friend. Please arrive as soon as possible. In addition, Vicky Kaushal reacted by generating a heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

When it comes to Katrina Kaif’s work front, she is now working on Tiger 3. Along with Katrina, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi play the key roles in this film. This year, Tiger 3 will be launched in theatres around Diwali.Katrina Kaif is also starring in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. This film is directed by Farhan Akhtar. Along with these two ventures, Katrina has Merry Christmas, in which she co-stars with Vijay Sethupathi and is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal’s recent film include the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in which he co-starred with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will thereafter appear in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also play lead parts in the film.